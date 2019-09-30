French drugmaker Sanofi to cut around 200 jobs in Japan: Source

The job cuts would extend to back-office positions such as IT and human resources, said the person, who declined to be identified as the information is not yet public.
French drugmaker Sanofi SA plans to cut around 200 jobs in Japan across sales, regulatory affairs and operations, a person familiar with the matter said, months after the company said it would shed nearly 500 jobs in France and Germany.
The job cuts would extend to back-office positions such as IT and human resources, said the person, who declined to be identified as the information is not yet public.A Sanofi representative said: "Sanofi Japan plans to implement a voluntary retirement programme in order to adapt to the external environment changes and to transform our business models to continue our growth".Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 30, 2019 02:28 pm