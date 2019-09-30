App
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 02:39 PM IST | Source: Reuters

French drugmaker Sanofi to cut around 200 jobs in Japan: Source

The job cuts would extend to back-office positions such as IT and human resources, said the person, who declined to be identified as the information is not yet public.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

French drugmaker Sanofi SA plans to cut around 200 jobs in Japan across sales, regulatory affairs and operations, a person familiar with the matter said, months after the company said it would shed nearly 500 jobs in France and Germany.

The job cuts would extend to back-office positions such as IT and human resources, said the person, who declined to be identified as the information is not yet public.

A Sanofi representative said: "Sanofi Japan plans to implement a voluntary retirement programme in order to adapt to the external environment changes and to transform our business models to continue our growth".

First Published on Sep 30, 2019 02:28 pm

tags #World News

