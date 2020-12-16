MARKET NEWS

French court jails key accused for 30 years over Charlie Hebdo attacks

All the attackers were killed in the wake of the killings. A total of 14 suspected accomplices went on trial, three of them in absentia.

AFP
December 16, 2020 / 10:23 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

A French court on Wednesday jailed for 30 years the main accused present for the trial over the 2015 killings at the Charlie Hebdo magazine offices and a Jewish supermarket, stopping short of the life term demanded by the prosecution.

Ali Riza Polat was convicted of complicity by the court, which also gave a 30-year jail sentence in absentia to Hayat Boumeddiene, the partner of one of the attackers. She fled to Syria in the wake of the killings.

first published: Dec 16, 2020 10:17 pm

