French authorities flag 'very worrying' COVID-19 outbreak at nudist resort after 95 test positive

At least 95 people at a famous nudist resort of Cap d'Agde, 30 miles south of Montpellie in France, have tested positive for COVID-19, and more results are due this week, Daily Mail online reported.

According to the report, at least 50 others also reported falling ill after returning home from the holiday village.

French health officials have warned that visitors to the resort should comply with all the social distancing measures, including wearing of face masks.

According to the report, medics carried out 194 tests on visitors who volunteered at the resort on August 17, with 38 coming back positive, the regional health service said.

Another 244 tests were then carried out on August 19, with 57 positive.

Health officials have also carried out 310 additional tests on August 21, the results for which are expected this week.

According to a spokesperson for the French health authority, the rate of infection at the resort is four times the rate of infection in a nearby village.

The resort, which was initially a tourist village and was later developed into a nudist resort, is thought to be the largest community of nudists anywhere in the world, according to the report.