172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|french-authorities-flag-very-worrying-covid-19-outbreak-at-nudist-resort-after-95-test-positive-5748421.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

French authorities flag 'very worrying' COVID-19 outbreak at nudist resort after 95 test positive

French health officials have warned that visitors to the resort should comply with all the social distancing measures, including wearing face masks

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

At least 95 people at a famous nudist resort of Cap d'Agde, 30 miles south of Montpellie in France, have tested positive for COVID-19, and more results are due this week, Daily Mail online reported.

According to the report, at least 50 others also reported falling ill after returning home from the holiday village.

French health officials have warned that visitors to the resort should  comply with all the social distancing measures, including wearing of face masks.

Close
According to the report, medics carried out 194 tests on visitors who volunteered at the resort on August 17, with 38 coming back positive, the regional health service said.

Another 244 tests were then carried out on August 19, with 57 positive.


Health officials have also carried out 310 additional tests on August 21, the results for which are expected this week.

According to a spokesperson for the French health authority, the rate of infection at the resort is four times the rate of infection in a nearby village.

The resort, which was initially a tourist village and was later developed into a nudist resort, is thought to be the largest community of nudists anywhere in the world, according to the report.
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 05:16 pm

tags #Current Affairs #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.