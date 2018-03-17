French arms firm Thales to face graft charges in S Africa with Zuma

French arms manufacturer Thales will also face corruption charges alongside South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma when he appears in court, prosecutors said today, reinstating charges dropped nearly a decade ago.
French arms manufacturer Thales will also face corruption charges alongside South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma when he appears in court, prosecutors said today, reinstating charges dropped nearly a decade ago."They are co-accused. When (Zuma) appears in court they will appear in court," National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku told AFP. Thales declined to make any immediate comment. NSA .