Mar 17, 2018 10:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

French arms firm Thales to face graft charges in S Africa with Zuma

French arms manufacturer Thales will also face corruption charges alongside South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma when he appears in court, prosecutors said today, reinstating charges dropped nearly a decade ago.

PTI

French arms manufacturer Thales will also face corruption charges alongside South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma when he appears in court, prosecutors said today, reinstating charges dropped nearly a decade ago.

"They are co-accused. When (Zuma) appears in court they will appear in court," National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku told AFP. Thales declined to make any immediate comment. NSA .

