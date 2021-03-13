French Actress Corinne Masiero protests naked at Cesar Awards

French actress Corinne Masiero (L) delivers a speech wearing a "Peau d'Ane" costume next to French actress and Master of Ceremony Marina Fois during the 46th Cesar Award ceremony in Paris. (Image: AP)

French actress Corinne Masiero undressed naked during a speech at the annual Cesar Award ceremony on March 12 in protest against the government’s decision of closing cultural venues across France due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 57-year-old actress was invited to the socially distanced ceremony to present the award for the best costumes at the ceremony. Masiero appeared on stage wearing a donkey costume evoking 1970 Catherine Denueve-starrer Peau D’Ane over a blood-stained dress, reported BBC.

On the stage, she stripped down to a faux gore-soaked gown and, finally, fully undressing altogether on stage to reveal the message "No culture, no future" written across her torso, it said.

She then flashed another slogan on her back which read: "Give us back art, Jean", appealing directly to French Prime Minister Jean Castex and the French government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, said the report.

Cinema halls have been shut in France for more than three months, as per the report.

France’s answer to the Oscars, the ceremony is in normal times the biggest night on the French cinema calendar, but on March 12 there were no flashbulbs on the red carpet and no partners on the arms of award nominees.

The ceremony took place as anger and frustration grows amongst actors, musicians and artists at the government’s unwillingness to set a date for the reopening of museums, galleries, concert halls and movie houses.

Besides Masiero, other celebrities, present during the award ceremony, made similar demands during the show.

Marina Fois, one of France’s best known comedians, took aim at the government’s months-long closure of theatres and cinemas in a searing speech.

Fois, who hosted the night, took a swipe at Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot for finding time to write a book during the COVID-19 crisis and said: “I’m losing confidence in you.”

Nor did she hold back from attacking the French government’s broader strategy to counter the COVID-19 crisis, as cases in the country topped 4 million.

“They cooped up our youngsters, closed our cinemas and theatres and banned concerts so that they could open churches, because we’re a secular country, so that old people could go to church,” she said. The majority of French people are Roman Catholic.