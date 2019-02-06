App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 10:14 AM IST | Source: PTI

France's yellow vest protesters join union march

Police fired several rounds of tear gas, clearing troublemakers from the Place de la Concorde, which borders the US Embassy.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

France's yellow vest protest movement joined ranks with a major union, a first for both, in a day of nationwide protests over taxes and buying power that brought tens of thousands into the streets. Brief scuffles marked the mostly calm Paris demonstration on February 5.

Police fired several rounds of tear gas, clearing troublemakers from the Place de la Concorde, which borders the US Embassy.

Tear gas was also used in Lille and elsewhere.

However, tension was minimal compared with the weekly protests held since mid-November by the yellow vest movement to demand fiscal and social justice in a major challenge to President Emmanuel Macron.

related news

As protesters marched, lawmakers in the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, voted 387-92 to pass a bill aimed at preventing violence during protests, and helping authorities maintain order.

The bill would, for instance, authorize regional prefects to prevent people seen as a serious threat to public order from protesting, or force protesters involved in violence to pay for damage.

The bill, which must go before the Senate, would also make it a crime for protesters to conceal their faces — a common occurrence during Saturday protests by the yellow vest movement, by both those trying to offset the effects of tear gas and by troublemakers concealing their identities.

Meanwhile, the Communist-backed CGT union marched from Paris City Hall to the Place de la Concorde side-by-side with protesters from the yellow vest movement, which takes its name from the safety vests they wear that are required in all cars.

Union chief Philippe Martinez cheered the hand-in-hand protests with the yellow vests, promising daily initiatives and "something big" each Tuesday.

He noted overlapping demands between his union and yellow vest protesters. "There's no reason why we shouldn't demonstrate next to each other or one behind another.

What's important is that our first day together is a success, in the middle of the week," he said.

"I find business leaders have it easy and it's time we hold big company bosses in this country accountable," Martinez said.

The grassroots yellow vest movement has no anointed leader and an array of demands.

However, increasing buying power and ending what they perceive as favoritism toward the powerful at the expense of the less fortunate are leading demands.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 10:04 am

tags #France #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.