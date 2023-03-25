 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
France's fight for the right to retire: Will Macron blink, or the protestors?

Pranay Sharma
Mar 25, 2023 / 09:28 PM IST

The political unrest in France is a cause for concern for many European countries as it comes when the West is trying to put up a united front against Russia in the Ukraine war.

France's President Emmanuel Macron attends a news conference with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not pictured) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

A series of violent protests in France this week against the government’s attempt to raise the pension age from 62 to 64 has brought normal life to a standstill, and forced the British monarch Charles III to cancel his visit to Paris.

Angered by French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to not only push through the bill raising the retirement age, but to do so without a vote in parliament, over a million people took to the streets of the French capital and other big cities of France.

During the protests this March, 903 cases of arson have been reported so far, including one where the entrance of the Town Hall in Bordeaux was set on fire.

Police fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse protesters in different parts of the country as they turned violent. The protesters took out long marches in Paris and elsewhere and disrupted transport networks, oil refineries, and schools. The protests also affected air traffic at Paris’ Orly and Charles de Gaulle airports.