    France's Emmanuel Macron speaks with Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    PTI
    March 23, 2022 / 07:12 AM IST
    French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Russia’s attack on a maternity hospital in Ukraine. “Within the framework of the United Nations, the consequences of this illegal war waged in Ukraine will have to be drawn,” he said.

    French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday talked with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the terms of a potential cease-fire, according to the French presidency.

    They reached “no agreement,” the statement said, but Macron “remains convinced of the need to continue his efforts” and he “stands alongside Ukraine.”

    The Kremlin confirmed that Putin and Macron had a call in which they exchanged views about the situation in Ukraine, including the talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators. It didn't give further details.
    first published: Mar 23, 2022 07:12 am
