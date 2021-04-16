MARKET NEWS

#FranceLeavePakistan French embassy asks citizens, companies to leave Pakistan: Here is why

Moneycontrol News
April 16, 2021 / 01:54 PM IST
On Twitter, the hashtag "#FranceLeavePakistan" was trending with more than 55,000 tweets as of Thursday afternoon.


The French embassy in Pakistan, on April 15, advised its nationals and companies to temporarily leave the country following the ongoing violent anti-France protests by a radical religious group, The Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP). The embassy further stated that though there are no reports of the protesters targeting the French citizens, it is only a precautionary measure.

The embassy in an email to its citizens said, “Due to the serious threats to French interests in Pakistan, French nationals and French companies are advised to temporarily leave the country.”

"The departures will be carried out by existing commercial airlines," it further stated.

French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes Von Der Muhll said about 400 to 500 French nationals live in Pakistan.

Why is Pakistan Protesting?

Anti-French sentiment has been simmering for months in Pakistan since the government of President Emmanuel Macron expressed support for a satirical magazine's right to republish cartoons depicting Prophet Mohammed.

The satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, which was targeted in a deadly jihadist attack in Paris in 2015 over its cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad, also mocks other religions.

Depictions of the Prophet Muhammad are widely regarded as taboo in Islam, and are considered highly offensive by Muslims.






The protests grew further this week after extremist political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) took to streets demanding expulsion of the French ambassador and ban French products in the country. Pakistani government arrested its leader Saad Hussain Rizvi and banned the party. His arrest and a move by the Pakistani authorities to ban the party, brought thousands of the party's supporters to the streets in Pakistan to protest.

The supporters disrupted traffic by staging sit-ins on highways and later blocked roads in major cities, including the southern port city of Karachi and the garrison city of Rawalpindi.


They also staged a sit-in in the capital, Islamabad, and blocked a key road from Monday to Wednesday when police launched a nationwide crackdown.


Two police officers also died in clashes during which water cannon, tear gas and rubber bullets were used.

Global rallies against France

Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive issue in conservative Pakistan, where laws allow for the death penalty to be used on anyone deemed to have insulted Islam or Islamic figures.

Successive governments have a long history of avoiding confrontation with hardline Islamist groups, fearing any crackdown on religious parties could spark wider violence.

"We are in favour of protecting the Prophet's honour, but the demand which they are seeking could have portrayed Pakistan as a radical nation worldwide," Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told a news conference on April 13.

On Twitter, the hashtag "#FranceLeavePakistan" was trending with more than 55,000 tweets as of Thursday afternoon.

Similar protests were held by TLP in November last year too. But then it was temporarily called off protests after an agreement was reached with the government that promised to decide the matter in three months. Later in February 2021, the government had “expressed its inability to implement the agreement”. The TLP further agreed to delay its protest and then issued a new deadline of April 20.

The TLP is the political arm of the Tehreek-e-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA) movement and was led by Saad Hussain Rizvi's father, Khadim Rizvi, who died on November 20.

At that time, Prime Minister Imran Khan, blasted Charlie Hebdo for re-publishing the cartoons, saying "wilful provocations" should be "universally outlawed". The president also accused the French president of attacking the Muslim faith and urged Islamic countries to work together to counter what he called growing repression in Europe.

As per the AFP report, weeks later, a Pakistani man attacked the former offices of the magazine in Paris, wounding two people.

(With inputs from AP, AFP)
TAGS: #France #Pakistan #World News
first published: Apr 16, 2021 01:54 pm

