France to turn wine into industrial alcohol to battle surplus

AFP
Feb 08, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST

Growers in the southwest region of Bordeaux say overproduction and a drop in domestic consumption of their more affordable brands have filled up their cellars and left them with nowhere to store the fruits of their next harvest.

France plans to spend millions of euros to turn wine into industrial alcohol for pharmaceuticals and cosmetics to drain a massive surplus, the agriculture ministry has said.

The world's second-largest wine producer after Italy, France has long been known as a nation of wine aficionados.

The agriculture ministry said Monday that it would spend up to 160 million euros ($170 million) on distilling the tipple into industrial alcohol to use up some of the backlog.