France to take legal action against Google, Apple for 'abusive' practices

France will take legal action against Google and Apple for "abusive business practices", Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said today."I believe in an economy based on justice and I will take Google and Apple before the Paris Commercial Court for abusive business practices" against French start-ups, Le Maire said on RTL radio. He added the action could result in penalties reaching several million euros.