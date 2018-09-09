App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2018 03:30 PM IST | Source: Reuters

France to spend 3.6 billion euros to renew military satellites: defence minister

French last year detected attempts by Russia to intercept transmissions from a military satellite used by the armies of France and Italy for secure communications

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

France will invest 3.6 billion euros to renew and upgrade its military satellites to shield its network from potential spying by rivals, its defence minister said on Sunday.

"We will install surveillance cameras on our satellites so we will know who is approaching us," Defence Minister Florence Parly said on French TV station CNews.

French last year detected attempts by Russia to intercept transmissions from a military satellite used by the armies of France and Italy for secure communications, Parly said on Friday.

The French investment plan comes weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a plan to create a "Space Force", a new branch of the U.S. military by 2020.

Parly also said the French government was evaluating the construction of one or two aircraft carriers to replace its existing one.
First Published on Sep 9, 2018 03:15 pm

tags #France #Politics #world

