France to hold emergency cabinet meeting to discuss Turkey offensive: Report

France is one of Washington's main partners in the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State and has called for an urgent meeting of the countries in the coalition.
French President Emmanuel Macron will hold an emergency defence cabinet meeting to discuss options regarding the Turkish offensive in northeastern Syria, the French presidency said in a statement.
First Published on Oct 14, 2019 08:10 am