Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 08:22 AM IST | Source: Reuters

France to hold emergency cabinet meeting to discuss Turkey offensive: Report

France is one of Washington's main partners in the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State and has called for an urgent meeting of the countries in the coalition.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

French President Emmanuel Macron will hold an emergency defence cabinet meeting  to discuss options regarding the Turkish offensive in northeastern Syria, the French presidency said in a statement.

France is one of Washington's main partners in the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State and has called for an urgent meeting of the countries in the coalition.

First Published on Oct 14, 2019 08:10 am

tags #World News

