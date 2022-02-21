English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Risks vs Returns in Mutual funds – What should be your pick? 21st February | 4pm
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    France sees 'diplomatic hope' to resolve Ukraine crisis

    "There is a diplomatic hope that was revived by the president" with the summit proposal, France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune told LCI TV, referring to Macron.

    AFP
    February 21, 2022 / 02:08 PM IST
    Ukraine remains on the edge as 150,000 Russian troops remain amassed at its borders (File image: AP)

    Ukraine remains on the edge as 150,000 Russian troops remain amassed at its borders (File image: AP)

    France said Monday it sees a chance to resolve the crisis between Russia and Ukraine over Moscow's troop build-up after Paris proposed a summit between US President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

    "There is a diplomatic hope that was revived by the president" with the summit proposal, France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune told LCI TV, referring to Macron.

    "If there is still a chance to avoid war, to avoid a confrontation and build a political and diplomatic solution, then we need to take it."
    AFP
    Tags: #France #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin #World News
    first published: Feb 21, 2022 02:08 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.