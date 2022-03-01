English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    France says sanctions will cause 'collapse' of Russian economy

    "We will bring about the collapse of the Russian economy," Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told the Franceinfo broadcaster a day after France, the EU and others said they would impose a new round of sanctions on Russia.

    AFP
    March 01, 2022 / 01:47 PM IST
    Economy (Representational image)

    Economy (Representational image)

    France said on Tuesday that Western sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine will cause the Russian economy to collapse.

    "We will bring about the collapse of the Russian economy," Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told the Franceinfo broadcaster a day after France, the EU and others said they would impose a new round of sanctions on Russia.

    The balance of power in the sanctions stand-off between the European Union and Russia is "totally" in favour of the EU which "is in the process of discovering its own economic power", he said.

    On Monday, the EU added top Kremlin-linked oligarchs and Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman to its sanctions blacklist.

    Among the high-profile names were close Putin allies Igor Sechin, head of state oil giant Rosneft, and Nikolay Tokarev, boss of pipeline mammoth Transneft.

    Close

    Three men ranked within Russia's 10 top richest by Forbes were also added: metals magnate Alexei Mordashov, tycoon Alisher Usmanov, and businessman and Putin friend Gennady Timchenko.

    An aide to French President Emmanuel Macron also told reporters Monday that the imposition of new sanctions, which are to "raise the cost" of Putin's war, was "a priority".
    AFP
    Tags: #France #Russia #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Mar 1, 2022 01:42 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.