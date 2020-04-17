App
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 07:55 PM IST | Source: Reuters

France reports 40% of Charles De Gaulle aircraft carrier group crew test positive for COVID-19

After a closed hearing with Maryline Gygax Genero, the Senate said that 500 crew from the carrier itself had shown symptoms of the illness.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Some 940 of the 2,300-strong crew aboard the Charles De Gaulle aircraft carrier group have tested positive for COVID-19, the French Senate said in a statement on Friday, citing the military's chief medical officer.

After a closed hearing with Maryline Gygax Genero, the Senate said that 500 crew from the carrier itself had shown symptoms of the illness.

The military has defended its handling of the spread of the coronavirus aboard its flagship aircraft carrier.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

 

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 07:52 pm

tags #coronavirus #France #Health #World News

