App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 09:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

France refuses trade talks with US 'under pressure': Minister

The US announced the steep metals tariffs would be imposed on the European Union, Canada and Mexico as of midnight.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

France will refuse to enter into trade talks with the United States while punishing steel and aluminum tariffs are in effect, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has said.

"We refuse to negotiate under pressure," Le Maire told reporters yesterday while en route to a Group of Seven meeting in Canada. And "being hit by the tariffs will not help us to open the door to any kind of negotiation."

The US announced the steep metals tariffs would be imposed on the European Union, Canada and Mexico as of midnight (0400 GMT Friday).

"We strongly believe that the decision taken today by the American administration is really an unacceptable one. It is unjustified, unjustifiable and will have dangerous consequences for global growth," Le Maire said.

related news

US President Donald Trump this week chose to escalate his multi-front trade confrontation with the world's principal economies, generating a chorus of opposition and bringing the trading partners to the brink of all-out trade war.

Le Maire's reaction underscored the tough reception that awaits US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday evening at meetings in this Canadian mountain resort.

The Trump administration's decision to allow the tariffs to take effect has upended the agenda for this week's meeting of finance ministers from Group of Seven economies, which account for more than 60 percent of global GDP.

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau pledged to register his government's grievances with Mnuchin during the dinner Thursday night to kick off the G7 ministerial.

Other participants likewise expressed dismay at the breakdown in cooperation on trade matters.

Canada provides half of all US imports of aluminum.
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 08:55 am

tags #Current Affairs #France #trade #United States #World News

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.