English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Ather Founder & CEO Tarun Mehta On Moneycontrol
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    France ready to back Pakistan in talks with creditors, says Emmanuel Macron

    France will continue to provide expertise and some financial support to the country, Macron said in a video address as Pakistan and the United Nations held a conference in Geneva aimed at marshalling support to rebuild the country.

    Reuters
    January 09, 2023 / 02:39 PM IST
    French President Emmanuel Macron

    French President Emmanuel Macron

    French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris was ready to support Pakistan in its talks with financial institutions, as the country faces huge losses from recent floods.

    France will continue to provide expertise and some financial support to the country, Macron said in a video address as Pakistan and the United Nations held a conference in Geneva aimed at marshalling support to rebuild the country.

    The floods, blamed on climate change, dealt a severe blow to Pakistan's strained economy while displacing some 8 million people and killing at least 1,700. Rebuilding efforts are now estimated to cost more than $16 billion.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Emmanuel Macron #France #Pakistan #World News
    first published: Jan 9, 2023 02:39 pm