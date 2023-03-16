 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
France President Macron bypasses parliament to pass retirement age bill

Mar 16, 2023 / 08:59 PM IST

"We can't take the risk of seeing 175 hours of parliamentary debate come to nothing," Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne told MPs.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday rammed a controversial pension reform through parliament without a vote, deploying a rarely used constitutional power that risks inflaming protests.

The move was an admission that his government lacked a majority in the National Assembly to pass the legislation to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The Senate adopted the bill earlier on Thursday morning, but misgivings in the ruling party and reluctance by right-wing opposition MPs to side with Macron meant the government risked losing a vote in the lower house.

"We can't take the risk of seeing 175 hours of parliamentary debate come to nothing," Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne told MPs, shouting through the jeers and boos from the opposition benches who also loudly sang the French national anthem the Marseillaise in protest.