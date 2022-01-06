MARKET NEWS

France imposes fines on Facebook Ireland and Google

"The CNIL has found that the facebook.com, google.fr and youtube.com websites do not allow to refuse cookies as easily as it is to accept them", the watchdog said in a statement.

January 06, 2022 / 02:08 PM IST

France’s CNIL data privacy watchdog said on Thursday it had fined Google 150 million euros ($169.38 million) and Facebook Ireland 60 million, saying the U.S. technology giants had made it difficult to refuse cookies.

"The CNIL has found that the facebook.com, google.fr and youtube.com websites do not allow to refuse cookies as easily as it is to accept them", the watchdog said in a statement.

The CNIL said it was imposing an extra penalty payment of 100,000 euros per day of delay.
