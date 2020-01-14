France expects Renault to name new CEO in few days: Minister

Le Maire also said on French CNews TV that media reports that some Nissan executives wanted to break up the alliance with Renault were "malicious".
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday he expected carmaker Renault to name its new chief executive in a few days.
Nissan said on Tuesday it was "in no way" considering dissolving its alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi Motors and that the alliance was the source of Nissan's competitiveness.
First Published on Jan 14, 2020 01:31 pm