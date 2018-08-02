France bans smartphone usage in schools as promised by President Emmanuel Macron

To curb the rising smartphone addiction amongst adolescents, the French government on Monday voted in favour of banning mobile phones during school hours for children aged 15 or below, as reported by CNN.

The blanket ban, which also prohibits the use of computers, tablets and other internet-connected devices, will come into effect next month when the new school session commences in the country.

"We know today that there is a phenomenon of screen addiction, the phenomenon of bad mobile phone use... Our main role is to protect children and adolescents. It is a fundamental role of education, and this law allows it," said Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer on a French news channel.

While the ban applies to all students between the age of three and 15, specially-abled students who use the devices for classrooms and extra-curricular activities have been exempted.



L’interdiction générale des téléphones portables dans les écoles et les collèges a été définitivement adoptée par l’Assemblée nationale aujourd’hui.

Engagement tenu ✅

— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 30, 2018

This was one of the campaign promises of President Emmanuel Macron, who has been at the helm of the country since May 2017. Macron took to Twitter announcing the same concluding "Engagement tenu" which roughly translates to “Commitment held.”

While the lawmakers from President Macron's centrist LREM party finally approved the ban that was put forward in December last year, the lawmakers from the left and right abstained from voting touting the ban as a "publicity stunt."

Earlier this year, France banned texting in the car, even when someone has pulled over on the side of the road.