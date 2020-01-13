France and Russia want to safeguard Iran nuclear deal: Emmanuel Macron

Macron said in a statement he had a phone call on Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
France and Russia have a shared desire to safeguard Iran's nuclear deal, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.
Macron said in a statement he had a phone call on Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.Leaders of Britain, France and Germany on Sunday called on Iran to return to full compliance with a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and refrain from further violence.
First Published on Jan 13, 2020 02:02 pm