Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 02:09 PM IST | Source: Reuters

France and Russia want to safeguard Iran nuclear deal: Emmanuel Macron

Macron said in a statement he had a phone call on Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

France and Russia have a shared desire to safeguard Iran's nuclear deal, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

Macron said in a statement he had a phone call on Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Leaders of Britain, France and Germany on Sunday called on Iran to return to full compliance with a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and refrain from further violence.

First Published on Jan 13, 2020 02:02 pm

tags #Emmanuel Macron #France #Iran #Russai #Russia #Vladimir Putin #World News

