English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Join Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘Steel Futures - Opportunities & Risk Management tool’ today at 5 pm. Register Now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Ukraine crisis | France urges citizens to leave Russia if presence 'not essential'

    "In the context of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and following the imposition of international sanctions, we must increase our vigilance," the foreign ministry wrote on its website.

    AFP
    March 03, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST
    Source: AFP

    Source: AFP

    France "strongly" urged its citizens on Thursday to leave Russia if their presence there was "not essential", following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and the closure of airspace between Russia and the European Union.

    "In the context of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and following the imposition of international sanctions, we must increase our vigilance," the foreign ministry wrote on its website.

    Follow our LIVE blog on Russia-Ukraine conflict

    Already on Sunday, Paris had advised French citizens passing through Russia to leave the country.

    The ministry referred French citizens to the website of its embassy in Russia for a "non-exhaustive" list of "indirect" flights to France after EU member states closed their airspace to Russian planes and services.

    Close

    "We know that there are a lot fewer flights. We think that people who don't have an absolutely essential reason to remain in Russia should take the choice to leave," a foreign ministry spokeswoman said.

    The government also urged French citizens to "defer any trips to Russia".

    (More details awaited)
    AFP
    Tags: #France #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 01:33 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.