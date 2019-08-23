App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 07:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fragile States Index 2019: 10 most-vulnerable countries in the world

The Fragile States Index studied 178 nations to identify the most vulnerable countries in the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The World Fragility Index ranks 178 nations on the basis of cohesion, economic, political and social factors. The countries which receive the highest scores are said to be the most fragile. (Image: Fragile State Index)
The Fragility States Index studied 178 nations on the basis of cohesion, economic, political and social factors to identify which are the most vulnerable countries in the world. States with the highest scores were identified as the most fragile. (Image: Fragile State Index)

Rank 10 | Zimbabwe | FSI Score - 99.5 (Image: AP)

Rank 9 | Afghanistan | FSI Score - 105 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 8 | Sudan | FSI Score- 108 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 7 | Chad | FSI Score - 108.5 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 6 | Central African Republic | FSI Score - 108.9 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 5 | Democratic Republic of Congo | FSI Score - 110.2 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 4 | Syria | FSI Score - 111.5 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 3 | South Sudan | FSI Score - 112.2 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 2 | Somalia | FSI Score: 112.3 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 1 | Yemen | FSI Score - 113.5 (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Aug 23, 2019 07:36 am

