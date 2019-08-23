Fragile States Index 2019: 10 most-vulnerable countries in the world

The Fragile States Index studied 178 nations to identify the most vulnerable countries in the world. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 The Fragility States Index studied 178 nations on the basis of cohesion, economic, political and social factors to identify which are the most vulnerable countries in the world. States with the highest scores were identified as the most fragile. (Image: Fragile State Index) 2/11 Rank 10 | Zimbabwe | FSI Score - 99.5 (Image: AP) 3/11 Rank 9 | Afghanistan | FSI Score - 105 (Image: Reuters) 4/11 Rank 8 | Sudan | FSI Score- 108 (Image: Reuters) 5/11 Rank 7 | Chad | FSI Score - 108.5 (Image: Reuters) 6/11 Rank 6 | Central African Republic | FSI Score - 108.9 (Image: Reuters) 7/11 Rank 5 | Democratic Republic of Congo | FSI Score - 110.2 (Image: Reuters) 8/11 Rank 4 | Syria | FSI Score - 111.5 (Image: Reuters) 9/11 Rank 3 | South Sudan | FSI Score - 112.2 (Image: Reuters) 10/11 Rank 2 | Somalia | FSI Score: 112.3 (Image: Reuters) 11/11 Rank 1 | Yemen | FSI Score - 113.5 (Image: Reuters) First Published on Aug 23, 2019 07:36 am