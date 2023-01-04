 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Foxconn to use Nvidia chips to build self-driving vehicle platforms

Jan 04, 2023 / 06:32 AM IST

Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn said it will manufacture electronic control units (ECUs) for cars based on Nvidia's DRIVE Orin chip made specifically for computing in connected and autonomous vehicles.

Chipmaker Nvidia Corp and electronics manufacturer Foxconn announced a partnership on Tuesday to develop autonomous vehicle platforms.

The ECUs will serve the global automotive market, Foxconn said.

Companies developing electric and autonomous cars have struggled to bring products to the market in recent years as they grapple with rising costs and difficulties in ramping up production.

Nvidia said its technology, which includes chips to process information from sensors in real time, will help Foxconn overcome some of those challenges.

It sees a market opportunity of $300 billion in the automotive sector and reported revenue of $251 million in the third quarter from the segment.