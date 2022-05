Source: Reuters

Apple supplier Foxconn said on Tuesday that the second half of the year is "developing in a better direction" as Shanghai's COVID-19 lockdowns appear to be easing.

"We are quite confident in the stability of our supply chain for the second half of this year," Foxconn Chairman Liu Young-way told the company's annual shareholder meeting.





