Foxconn founder Terry Gou, seeking Taiwan presidency, has no plan to visit China

Reuters
Apr 18, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST

Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn, has no plan for now to visit China, he said on Tuesday, in his bid to become the presidential nominee of Taiwan's main opposition party.

Tension between Taipei and Beijing has surged in the run-up to January's election, as China stages regular military exercises near the island to assert sovereignty claims that Taiwan's democratically elected government rejects.

Gou, who is one of Taiwan's most recognisable faces, launched a second bid this month for the presidential ticket of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), which traditionally favours close ties with China.

"I don't have this plan for the time being," Gou, 72, said at a news conference in the capital, Taipei, when asked whether he would follow former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou and go to China.