Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 05:00 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Foxconn cuts 50,000 contract jobs in China: Report

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Apple Inc's biggest iPhone assembler Foxconn Technology Group has let go around 50,000 contract workers in China since October, months earlier than normal, Nikkei reported on Friday.

The scale of the cuts is not necessarily deeper than previous years, it is simply significantly earlier, the report said, citing an industry source familiar with the situation.

"It's quite different this year to ask assembly line workers to leave before the year-end," the source told Nikkei.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, was not immediately available for a comment.

Earlier this month, Nikkei reported that Apple cut current quarter production plan for new iPhones by 10 percent in the face of slowing demand in China, the world's largest smartphone market.

 
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 04:53 pm

tags #Apple Inc #Foxconn Technology #iPhone #World News

