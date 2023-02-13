English
    Fourth US shootdown in eight days makes world wonder what’s next

    In reality, the answer is probably more mundane. Officials said they had started watching the skies more closely in the days since the alleged Chinese spy balloon traversed US territory, provoking both a national uproar and a new round of tensions with China.

    February 13, 2023 / 12:47 PM IST
    OSHKOSH, WI - JULY 28: The newest fighter in the U.S. Air Force arsenal, the F-22 Raptor, flys over the crowd during the Experimental Aircraft Association's 2007 AirVenture annual fly-in and convention on July 28, 2007 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

    The US military had never shot down an object in American airspace before taking out a Chinese balloon off South Carolina last week. Now it’s becoming a near-daily occurrence.

    The sudden spate of US jets blasting unidentified objects of mysterious origin from the skies has provoked so much befuddlement — not to mention panic — that Pentagon officials were forced to field questions about the issue Sunday night, just as Americans were tuning into the second quarter of the Super Bowl. One reporter even asked if it was possible the objects-turned-targets were sent by extraterrestrials.

    Locations of Objects Shot Down by the US Military | Fighter pilots have shot down four objects over the US and Canada

    “I haven’t ruled out anything at this point,” said General Glen VanHerck, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command.