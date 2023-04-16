 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Four Indians among 16 dead in Dubai building fire

PTI
Apr 16, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST

Four Indians, including a couple from Kerala, were among 16 people dead after a massive fire broke out in a residential building in Dubai that also injured nine others, officials said on Sunday.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building in the Al-Ras area, one of the oldest parts of Dubai, and began spreading to other areas, they said.

Sixteen people died and nine others were seriously injured, officials said.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai confirmed that four Indians were among the victims.