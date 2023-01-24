 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Seven dead in two shootings in northern California

AFP
Jan 24, 2023 / 08:21 AM IST

Seven people were killed and one critically injured Monday in two shootings in Half Moon Bay in northern California, US media reported.

There was no immediate official confirmation of the toll from authorities, but San Mateo County Sheriff said on Twitter it was dealing with an incident.

"The Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims in the area of (Highway) 92 and the (Half Moon Bay) City limits," it tweeted.

"Suspect is in custody. There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time."