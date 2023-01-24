Four dead in two shootings in northern California

Representative image

Four people have been killed and three critically injured in two shootings in Half Moon Bay in northern California, US media reported Monday.

The San Mateo County Sheriff said on Twitter: "The Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims in the area of (Highway) 92 and the (Half Moon Bay) City limits.

"Suspect is in custody. There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time," it added a short time later.

The two incidents happened at farms close to each other in an area south of San Francisco, with one person dead and three injured at the Mountain Mushroom Farm, ABC7 reported, citing law enforcement sources.

Three people are dead at nearby Rice Tucking-Soil Farm, the broadcaster said on its website.

NBC Bay Area, citing its own sources, also said four people had died in two shootings.