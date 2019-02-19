App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 10:42 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Four cabinet ministers urge UK's Theresa May to stop using no-deal Brexit threat in talks: Report

The ministers - justice minister David Gauke, pensions minister Amber Rudd, business minister Greg Clark and Scotland minister David Mundell - made the demand in a meeting on Monday ahead of the May's expected visit to Brussels for talks on Wednesday, the report said citing sources.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Four of British Prime Minister Theresa May's senior ministers have urged her to stop using the threat of a no-deal Brexit in divorce negotiations with the European Union, the Guardian newspaper reported.

The ministers - justice minister David Gauke, pensions minister Amber Rudd, business minister Greg Clark and Scotland minister David Mundell - made the demand in a meeting on Monday ahead of the May's expected visit to Brussels for talks on Wednesday, the report said citing sources.

Britain is due to leave the European Union on March 29.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 10:37 am

tags #Brexit #Theresa May #UK #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.