App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2019 01:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Former White House chief of staff John Kelly says he warned Trump on impeachment

"That was almost 11 months ago, and I have an awful lot of, to say the least, second thoughts about leaving," Kelly told the Washington Examiner.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump's former chief of staff, John Kelly, says he advised the president not to fill the job with someone who wouldn't be honest with him and provide a check on his impulses because he would end up being impeached. "That was almost 11 months ago, and I have an awful lot of, to say the least, second thoughts about leaving," Kelly told the Washington Examiner.

"It pains me to see what's going on because I believe if I was still there or someone like me was there, he would not be kind of, all over the place."

"I said, whatever you do — and we were still in the process of trying to find someone to take my place — I said whatever you do, don't hire a 'yes man,' someone who won't tell you the truth — don't do that. Because if you do, I believe you will be impeached," Kelly recalled in an interview at the Sea Island Summit, a political conference hosted by the Examiner.

Close

Kelly said he does not believe the president would be in his current predicament if he had stayed as chief of staff.

related news

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement of her own Saturday: "I worked with John Kelly, and he was totally unequipped to handle the genius of our great President." Trump pushed back on Kelly's comments in a statement:"John Kelly never said that, he never said anything like that. If he would have said that, I would have thrown him out of the office. He just wants to come back into the action like everybody else does."

The House is expected to vote on articles of impeachment by Christmas, with a trial to follow in the Senate to determine whether Trump should be removed from office.

The proceedings were sparked by allegations that the president asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, a political rival seeking the Democratic nomination and into the 2016 election.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 27, 2019 01:17 pm

tags #world #World News

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.