you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 08:27 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Former US President Jimmy Carter hospitalised

Carter, a Democrat, was the 39th president of the United States, serving one term from 1977 until 1981

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Image courtesy: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters
Image courtesy: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Former US President Jimmy Carter was admitted to an Atlanta hospital on November 11 for a procedure to relieve brain pressure from bleeding caused by recent falls, the Carter Center said in a statement.

Carter, 95, the country's oldest living president, was admitted to Emory University Hospital about three weeks after falling at his home in Plains, Georgia. He was released from the hospital a few days after that accident.

A previous fall earlier in October required stitches to Carter's face. In May, the former president broke his hip, also at home, requiring him to undergo surgery.

The procedure to relieve pressure on his brain was scheduled for November 12 morning, the Carter Center said, adding that he was "resting comfortably," and that his wife, Rosalynn, 92, was with him.

Carter, a Democrat, was the 39th president of the United States, serving one term from 1977 until 1981. He was defeated in his re-election bid by Republican Ronald Reagan in 1980.

Carter, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his humanitarian work, has lived longer after leaving the White House than any former president in US history.

First Published on Nov 12, 2019 08:16 am

tags #Current Affairs #Jimmy Carter #United States #World News

