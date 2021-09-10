MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Former US President Donald Trump to serve as boxing commentator

Trump is scheduled to provide commentary from ringside Saturday for an exhibition boxing card and will be joined by son Donald Jr

Associated Press
September 10, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST
Former United States President Donald Trump (Image: AP Photo/John Raoux)

Former United States President Donald Trump (Image: AP Photo/John Raoux)

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to provide commentary from ringside Saturday for an exhibition boxing card headlined by 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.

Trump will be joined by his son, Donald Jr, in Hollywood, Florida, for the alternate feed for the four-bout card, which will be available on pay-per-view on FITE.TV. According to FITE.TV, the pay-per-view will be $49.99 and will be available through mobile and Smart TV apps. Both Trumps will be in the building.

“I love great fighters and great fights. I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event,” the former president said in a press release.

The card was originally going to be staged in Los Angeles and headlined by Oscar de la Hoya's return to the ring to face Vitor Belfort, a former UFC champion, but de la Hoya had to drop out after he was hospitalized with COVID-19. Holyfield stepped in as a late replacement, which led to more changes.

The card was moved to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida after the California State Athletic Commission refused to approve the fight due to Holyfield’s age. The former cruiserweight and heavyweight champion turns 59 in October and has not fought since 2011. His fight with Belfort is slated to be eight two-minute rounds.

Close

Related stories

Trump has a long history with boxing after hosting and promoting several fight cards over the years, most taking place at the casino he owned in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Trump has no other scheduled events Saturday, which is the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

FITE.TV was recently acquired by Triller. The video-sharing service has a history with celebrities calling boxing and has previously had Snoop Dogg and “Saturday Night Live’s” Pete Davidson as guest commentators.

The other scheduled bouts are Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz. David Haye vs. Joe Fournier and Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll.
Associated Press
Tags: #boxing #Donald Trump #Sports #United States #world
first published: Sep 10, 2021 08:10 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.