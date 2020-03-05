Former United Nations Chief Javier Perez de Cuellar dies in Peru, was 100

Former United Nations chief Javier Perez de Cuellar, who led the world body during the Iran-Iraq war and the civil war in El Salvador, died in his native Peru on March 4, his son said.

"My dad died after a complicated week. He died at 8:09 pm tonight (0109 GMT March 5) and is resting in peace," Francisco Perez de Cuellar told RPP radio.

The Peruvian diplomat served as UN Secretary-General from 1981 to 1991.

Antonio Guterres, who currently heads the UN, wished him "with pride & joy" a happy 100th birthday on January 19.

"On this momentous occasion, we at the UN draw on his example for inspiration & are deeply grateful for his many contributions and achievements as Secretary-General," Guterres wrote on Twitter.

Perez de Cuellar's remains will lie at the Peruvian foreign ministry before burial on March 6, his son said.