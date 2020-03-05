Former United Nations Chief Javier Perez de Cuellar dies in Peru, was 100

Son Francisco Perez de Cuellar said his remains will lie at the Peruvian foreign ministry before burial on March 6
Former United Nations chief Javier Perez de Cuellar, who led the world body during the Iran-Iraq war and the civil war in El Salvador, died in his native Peru on March 4, his son said.
"My dad died after a complicated week. He died at 8:09 pm tonight (0109 GMT March 5) and is resting in peace," Francisco Perez de Cuellar told RPP radio.
The Peruvian diplomat served as UN Secretary-General from 1981 to 1991.
Antonio Guterres, who currently heads the UN, wished him "with pride & joy" a happy 100th birthday on January 19.
"On this momentous occasion, we at the UN draw on his example for inspiration & are deeply grateful for his many contributions and achievements as Secretary-General," Guterres wrote on Twitter.Perez de Cuellar's remains will lie at the Peruvian foreign ministry before burial on March 6, his son said.
