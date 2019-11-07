App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 05:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former Twitter employees accused of spying for Saudi Arabia

The Justice Department of the United States claimed the duo was doling out information on dissidents of the Saudi regime

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image (Pixabay)
Representational Image (Pixabay)

Two former Twitter employees have been accused of spying on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. United States agencies claimed on November 6, that Ali Alzabarah from Saudi Arabia and Ahmad Abouammo from the US, exploited their access to special facilities at the social media platform to collate sensitive, classified data.

The surveillance was allegedly conducted in the year 2015, following which both resigned from Twitter shortly.

In a criminal complaint filed against the accused, the Justice Department of the United States claimed the duo was doling out information on dissidents of the Saudi regime, reported CNN Business.

Close

Meanwhile, another Saudi national named Ahmed Almutairi has also been indicted in the case for allegedly acting as a liaison between the Twitter employees and the Saudi government.

The case comes in the face of allegations that the Saudi government has been trying to curb anti-regime voices, not only at home but also abroad. These accusations also bring to light the fact that tech companies are unable to protect user data/ privacy.

US Attorney David Anderson said: “The criminal complaint alleges that Saudi agents used Twitter’s internal systems for personal information about known Saudi critics and thousands of other Twitter users.

He added, US laws do not warrant such illegal foreign intrusion and shall not allow US companies or technology to be exploited for the gains of a repressive regime.

No Saudi government official has been implicated yet for spying on dissenters, but the person who trained the two Twitter employees was reportedly close to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

All three have been accused of working illegally as agents for another country.

Twitter, in the meanwhile, released a statement saying: “We understand the incredible risks faced by many who use Twitter to share their perspectives with the world and to hold those in power accountable. We have tools in place to protect their privacy and their ability to do their vital work. We're committed to protecting those who use our service to advocate for equality, individual freedoms, and human rights.”

First Published on Nov 7, 2019 05:37 pm

tags #Data privacy #Saudi Arabia #spying #Twitter

