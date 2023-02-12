English
    Former President Jair Bolsonaro says he may return to Brazil in coming weeks

    PTI
    February 12, 2023 / 07:38 AM IST
    Jair Bolsonaro

    Former President Jair Bolsonaro said Saturday he intends to return to Brazil "in the following weeks." The comment during an event at an evangelical church in Florida was the first time that Bolsonaro has made a statement in public about returning home.

    The far-right politician has been in the US since arriving in Orlando, Florida, on December 31, the eve of the inauguration of his leftist rival, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, as Brazil's current president.

    Saturday's event was held entirely in Portuguese for a Brazilian crowd of Bolsonaro supporters living abroad and was organised by the right-wing organisation Yes Brazil USA. Bolsonaro was cheered throughout the event.

    There has been speculation during recent weeks on when Bolsonaro might return to Brazil, where is the subject of several investigations into possible wrongdoing.