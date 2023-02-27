English
    Former Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli's party to withdraw support to Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda"-led government in Nepal

    PTI
    February 27, 2023 / 02:36 PM IST
    Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda (Image: @ani_digital)

    Former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli-led CPN-UML party on Monday decided to withdraw its support to the Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda"- led government, citing changes in the political equation, dealing yet another jolt to the fragile two-month-old ruling coalition in the country.

    The Communist Party of Nepal-(Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML), made the formal announcement after top leaders of the party met on Monday, according to The Kathmandu Post newspaper.

    "We decided to withdraw from the government after the Nepal Prime Minister started working in a different fashion and due to the changed political equation in the run-up to the presidential election," Bishnu Paudel, UML's vice-chairman said.

    The prime reason for the break-up of the alliance between Prachanda and Oli was because the Maoist leader decided to support senior Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Paudel for the President's post.

    Paudel is from the Nepali Congress, an opposition party, and from outside the ruling alliance.

    Nepal's Presidential election will be held on March 9.

    Oli has nominated Subas Nembang a member of CPN-UML party to contest against Paudel.

    PTI
