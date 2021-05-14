MARKET NEWS

Former Myanmar beauty queen takes up arms to fight the military

The former beauty queen has joined a rebel group to fight the military and has been posting pictures on social media complete with black fatigues and a rifle.

Moneycontrol News
May 14, 2021 / 03:10 PM IST

A former Myanmar beauty queen, Htar Htet Htet has reportedly taken up the gun to fight against the militia that that killed hundreds of people.

On February 1, the Military Junta staged a coup that led to an uprising in the south-east Asian country. This uprising resulted in the loss of lives of hundreds of pro-democracy protestors.

Htar Htet Htet, 32, competed in the first Miss Grand International beauty pageant in Thailand back in 2013. The former beauty queen has joined a rebel group to fight the military and has been posting pictures on social media complete with black fatigues and a rifle.

Htar has also quoted Che Guevera in a tweet saying, “The revolution is not an apple that falls when it is ripe. You have to make it fall. We must Win.”

Htar isn’t the only person to take up the cause. A number of young people in the conflicted nation have been joining the rebel group and undergoing weapons and guerrilla tactics training.

“The time has come to fight back. Whether you hold a weapon, pen, keyboard or donate money to the pro-democracy movement, everyone must do their bit for the revolution to succeed,” Htar wrote on her facebook page.
TAGS: #Myanmar #World News
first published: May 14, 2021 03:10 pm

