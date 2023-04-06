 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Former Italy PM Berlusconi has leukaemia and lung infection

Reuters
Apr 06, 2023 / 08:35 PM IST

The 86-year-old, whose media empire has made him a billionaire, was rushed to the intensive care unit of Milan's San Raffaele hospital on Wednesday, heightening concerns over his increasingly fragile health.

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been suffering from chronic blood cancer for some time and is currently in intensive care for a lung infection, his doctors said on Thursday.

The 86-year-old, whose media empire has made him a billionaire, was rushed to the intensive care unit of Milan's San Raffaele hospital on Wednesday, heightening concerns over his increasingly fragile health.

In their first statement on his condition, doctors Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri revealed that Berlusconi had been diagnosed in the past with Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia. They did not specify when the cancer was first spotted, saying only that it was not acute.

"Silvio Berlusconi is currently in intensive care for the treatment of a lung infection," they said, adding that the illness was related to the cancer.