Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas, US to unveil charges

Dec 13, 2022 / 06:04 AM IST

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan confirmed Bankman-Fried had been arrested in The Bahamas but declined to comment on what the charges were.

Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, was arrested on Monday in The Bahamas after being criminally charged by U.S. prosecutors.

The attorney general's office for The Bahamas said it proceeded with the arrest after receiving formal confirmation of charges against Bankman-Fried, adding that it expects he will be extradited to the United States.

Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the United States Attorneys Office for the Southern District of New York," United States prosecutor Damian Williams said in a statement. "We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time."

Mark Cohen, a lawyer for Bankman-Fried, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

FTX, which had been among the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, filed for bankruptcy protection on Nov. 11 in one of the highest-profile crypto blowups after traders pulled $6 billion from the platform in three days and rival exchange Binance abandoned a rescue deal.