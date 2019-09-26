Former French president Jacques Chirac, dies aged 86

Chirac, France's second-longest serving president dominated French politics for decades.
Former French president Jacques Chirac, who led France from 1995 to 2007, died on September 26 at the age of 86, his son-in-law told Reuters.
"He passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by his loved ones," his son-in-law Frederic Salat-Baroux said. The head of the lower house of the French parliament interrupted a sitting of the chamber to hold a minute's silence.
Chirac, France's second-longest serving president dominated French politics for decades.
Following in the footsteps of previous French leader Charles de Gaulle, Chirac tried to elevate France's status as a player on the world stage. He stirred national pride with his opposition to the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.