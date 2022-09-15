English
    Former Disney CEO Bob Iger joins Thrive Capital as mentor

    The company said in a blog post that Iger will mentor its founders as they build companies across industries such as health care, consumer technology, financial services and enterprise software.

    September 15, 2022 / 07:11 AM IST
    Bob Iger (Image: Reuters)

    Former Disney CEO Bob Iger is joining investment firm Thrive Capital as a venture partner.

    The company said in a blog post that Iger will mentor its founders as they build companies across industries such as health care, consumer technology, financial services and enterprise software.

    I have long believed that by harnessing and advancing technology we can transform businesses and ultimately change our world for the better, and this is exactly what Thrive intends to do and I'm excited to join them in this important endeavor," Iger said in a statement.

    New York-based Thrive Capital was co-founded by Josh Kushner, the brother of Jared Kushner.
