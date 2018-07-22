Former cricketers bat for Imran Khan to become next Pakistan PM

Pakistan's flamboyant cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan today received support from former cricketers, including Pakistani stars, in his bid to capture political power in the July 25 polls.

The 65-year-old sports celebrity recently said his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had a 100-day plan to meet serious economic and administrative woes faced by the country if it is voted to power.

Khan is running on a platform that calls for creating more jobs and housing for poor, reducing chronic power outages, improving education and health, and cracking down on the rampant corruption.

"It was in your leadership skip Imran Khan that we became world champions in 1992. It is in your leadership that we can again become a great democratic country. Vote for kapatan, naya Pakistan," former cricketer Wasim Akram tweeted.

Akram's remarks came after his fellow paceman Waqar Younis endorsed Khan and praised his leadership skills.

"You have got what it takes Skipper Imran Khan, but it will take everything you have...No one can doubt your Honesty and that's what is required in our country...An honest LEADER. Behind you skipper," Younis said in at tweet.

Former Australian great Dean Jones also supported Khan's bid.

"I am not a political person... but Imran Khan, I would have loved to play under.... great leader and would do well for Pakistan if given the opportunity," Jones tweeted.

Khan's chances of becoming the next Prime Minister have only brightened after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was jailed on corruption charges last week.

The run up to the July 25 polls have seen allegations that the powerful military is secretly backing Khan's campaign and targeting his political opponents.

Khan, however, has repeatedly denied claims that he is linked to, or supported by the military.