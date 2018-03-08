Former CIA chief John Brennan slams Donald Trump on world view

Former CIA director John Brennan today slammed President Donald Trump for his world view and said that his imposition of import tariffs would seriously damage America's future prosperity.

"You show an amazing albeit unsurprising ignorance of how technology, automation, and the attendant evolution of economics and societies have transformed the world," Brennan said in a tweet.

"Your simple-minded policies - imposition of tariffs - have the potential to seriously damage our future prosperity," said the former CIA Director who served under the previous Obama administration.

He was responding to a tweet from Trump this morning, in which the president rued the trade policies of previous administrations.

"From Bush 1 to present, our country has lost more than 55,000 factories, 6,000,000 manufacturing jobs and accumulated Trade Deficits of more than 12 Trillion Dollars," Trump had said.

"Last year we had a Trade Deficit of almost 800 Billion Dollars. Bad Policies & Leadership. Must WIN again!" the president said in his tweet.