App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 08:12 AM IST | Source: AP

Former Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca has died at age 94

He put the Mustang in Ford's lineup in the 1960s. Two decades later, he became a corporate folk hero when he resurrected Chrysler.

AP @moneycontrolcom

Former colleagues say ex-Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca has died at age 94 in Bel Air, California. Iacocca was a master pitchman.

He put the Mustang in Ford's lineup in the 1960s. Two decades later, he became a corporate folk hero when he resurrected Chrysler.

He was famous for his TV ads from that time, in which he said: "If you can find a better car, buy it!" Iacocca also wrote two best-selling books and was courted as a presidential candidate for 1988.

Close
He had a 32-year career at Ford and Chrysler and helped launch some of Detroit's most significant cars” including the minivan, the Chrysler K-car and the Ford Escort.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 08:05 am

tags #World News

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.