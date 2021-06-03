Former CEA Arvind Subramanian joins Brown University as a senior fellow

Former CEA Arvind Subramanian (File image)

India's former chief economic advisor (CEA) Arvind Subramanian has joined Brown University in the USA as a senior fellow.

Subramanian has joined Watson Institute for International & Public Affairs at Brown University. The institute, according to its profile, 'seeks to promote a more peaceful world through research, teaching & public engagement.'

Ashutosh Varshney, Sol Goldman Professor of International Studies and Director, Center for Contemporary South Asia, Brown University, said, "We greatly greatly look forward to his teaching and intellectual affiliation with us."

Arvind Subramanian is also a visiting lecturer at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and a non-resident senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Arvind Subramanian was India's CEA from October 2014 to June 2018.